Manchester man accused of stealing $850,000 in rent

A Manchester salesman has been arrested and charged for failing to turn over $850,000 for rent he collected on behalf of a landlord.

Sixty-six-year-old Winston McLean, of Dunrobin district, Mandeville, Manchester, will have to answer to an embezzlement charge.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police, in St. Andrew, are that McLean, was asked by the complainant to collect money from his tenants during his absence.

McLean collected the sum over a period of time, but failed to lodge the money to the complainant's account.

An investigation was launched and on Monday, August 1, McLean was apprehended in Manchester and subsequently charged on Saturday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.