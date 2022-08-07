Massive inter-island drug bust

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A Colombian national was arrested and marijuana with a street value of TT$72.04 million (One TT$=US$0.37 cents) was seized in Trinidad following months of surveillance, intelligence gathering and collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies.

This is the culmination of an investigation that started in June 2020, when officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) began investigations into a person of interest who was suspected of controlling a drug ring based in Central Trinidad with regional and international links, according to a TTPS statement.

It said the suspect and another man then boarded a flight to Barbados in late June 2022, Barbados law enforcement was notified, and their assistance was requested.

“The TTPS continued gathering intelligence and maintained relations with Barbados law enforcement, and as a result discovered that on July 29, a shipment of drugs landed in Barbados.

“This intelligence was further developed and on August 2, Barbados law enforcement breached the “stash house” in Barbados where they found and seized 481 kilogrammes of marijuana with a street value of TT $72,063,420. “

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

One Colombian national was also arrested at the house.

Investigations are continuing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.