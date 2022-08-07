Is silence a synonym of quietness?

Silence is mostly understood as being quiet. Not being vocal or having no noise in our surroundings.

Quietness is external. When we make effort to put an end to the noises outside, that is quietness. It can be achieved by imposing discipline or by escaping from the noisy environment.

Whereas silence is internal. When we learn to apply pauses to our noisy mind, that is silence, which leads to the experience of peace. It can’t be imposed through any means as it is very personal. One can have silence amid a crowded or noisy environment as it is independent of the external favourable conditions. There is no doubt that quietness helps initially to practise silence, but it would be incomplete to consider silence a synonym of quietness.

Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (Courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org