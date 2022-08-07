Two killed in Trelawny crash

A man and a woman have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle collision along a section of the North Coast Highway in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Cherylee Payne, a hairdresser of Lilliput and 24-year-old Maurice Thomas, of Rose Heights, both in St. James.

The Falmouth Police say about 3:00 a.m., a Mazda Demio motor car was travelling to Montego Bay and, upon reaching the Wiltshire area, the motor car ran into a Hino motor truck, which was parked on the left of the roadway.

Payne and Thomas, who were passengers in the motor car, received multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Two other passengers from the motor car were treated and admitted in stable condition.

