28-y-o man killed in Spanish Town

A 28-year-old man was shot dead on McVickers Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday afternoon.

He has been identified as Paul 'Roofie' Henry, unemployed of 11 Gary Drive.

Residents reported hearing explosions about 1 p.m. and called the police.

Investigators found Henry face down along a roadway in a pool of blood.

A number of 9mm spent casings were found.

A motive has not been established.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to identify the decomposing body of a male found floating in the Rio Cobre in St Catherine.

The body was seen by passersby on August 7 in an area known as Ackee Village.

An autopsy is to be performed.

- Rasbert Turner

