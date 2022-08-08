Fire leaves Guys Hill family homeless

A family of four in Guys Hill, St Catherine has been left homeless after their house was destroyed by a fire early this morning.

A man is being sought by the police in connection with the incident.

The mother and her three children in February received the house from charity organisation Food for the Poor.

READ: Unbridled joy as Guys Hill single mother gets house

The police report that the family was asleep when about 2:30 a.m. fire was seen coming from the board dwelling.

The three children and their mother managed to escape through a back door.

It is reported that prior to the fire the man had allegedly threatened the woman that he was going to carry out the attack.

The occupants lost everything in the blaze.

- Rasbert Turner

