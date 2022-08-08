Municipal worker killed outside funeral home in Westmoreland

A groundsman employed at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation was this morning gunned down outside a funeral home in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland.

The deceased has been identified as Adrian Samuels, otherwise called 'Dog', of the community of Sharleen in Savanna-La-Mar.

It is reported that Samuels left his house on his bicycle around 5:30 for work at the Savanna-La-Mar Transport Centre.

It is further reported that on reaching the vicinity of Doyley's Funeral Home, which is near his house, he was pounced upon by armed men who shot him multiple times.

The attackers then fled.

The police were subsequently summoned and the wounded man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police probe has been launched into the murder.

- Hopeton Bucknor

