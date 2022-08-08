Residents protest expansion of Dovecot cemetery

Upset residents this morning protested over the expansion of the Dovecot Memorial Gardens in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

They say the operators of the cemetery have ignored their pleas and have allegedly started to bury bodies on the 50-acre property.

The residents have long feared the risk of contamination of their water supply because of the vulnerability of aquifers.

They are calling for the intervention of the authorities.

- Ruddy Mathison

