Mon | Aug 8, 2022

Several homeless following major fire in central Kingston

Published:Monday | August 8, 2022 | 11:14 AM
Debris from a major fire in central Kingston on August 8, 2022.

Several houses in central Kingston were early this morning destroyed by a major fire.

The blaze affected residences along James Street and Smith Lane.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions and then saw a fire, which spread to a number of houses.

Several families have been left homeless.

More information to come.

