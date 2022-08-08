Several homeless following major fire in central Kingston

Several houses in central Kingston were early this morning destroyed by a major fire.

The blaze affected residences along James Street and Smith Lane.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions and then saw a fire, which spread to a number of houses.

Several families have been left homeless.

More information to come.

