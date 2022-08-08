Several homeless following major fire in central Kingston
Published:Monday | August 8, 2022 | 11:14 AM
Several houses in central Kingston were early this morning destroyed by a major fire.
The blaze affected residences along James Street and Smith Lane.
Residents reported hearing loud explosions and then saw a fire, which spread to a number of houses.
Several families have been left homeless.
More information to come.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.