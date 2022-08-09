9-y-o actress holds rap session for children

Child actress, Jazmin Headley, held a cultural rap session for children at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old singer said she was inspired to hold the session as it combined her desire to give back and her passion for music.

“I like to get my message across by singing. So, I figured if I come to Jamaica for the poetry festival and for vacation to relax, I could also give stuff to people,” She told The Gleaner.

“I've been singing since I was three. I used to listen to Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Pentatonix…and during Covid, that's when I got more into my singing and acting. My parents said 'You have a talent, so we're going to get you a singing teacher so you can continue with your talent',” She added.

The rap session is part of Headley's personal campaign to donate and give back to the country her parents came from. She gave the participants in the session back-to-school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils and erasers.

She also donated to the Bounty Foundation, a charity organisation founded by dancehall artiste Bounty Killer, through a fundraiser in Toronto, Canada.

“I donated some barrels of clothes, wheelchairs, walkers and canes,” she said.

Headley told The Gleaner last week that she considered Bounty Killer to be her hero as they shared the same dreams and goals. She said it was part of her reason for visiting the island in addition to helping Jamaican children.

“So, I figured if I came here I could meet Bounty [Killer] and I could also help little kids my age,” she said.

Headley revealed that she would continue to donate more back-to-school supplies and was looking forward to visiting Jamaica again in the future.

