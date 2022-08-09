America to provide US$2 million for Cyber Centre of Excellence in Jamaica

The United States is to provide US$2 million in support for the creation of a Cyber Centre of Excellence to be located in Jamaica for the benefit of the region.

This was disclosed by Vice President Kamala Harris in a telephone call on Monday with Prime Minister Andrew Holness to congratulate him and the people of Jamaica on the country's 60th anniversary of independence.

In a statement, the White House said that Harris and Holness also discussed the importance of greater investment in cybersecurity.

It added that they welcomed the progress made on three short-term joint US-Caribbean committees that President Biden and Harris launched in June to produce concrete, near-term solutions to urgently address food security, energy security, and finance challenges confronting the region.

The White House said Monday's call is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's ongoing efforts to elevate engagement with Caribbean leaders given shared interests and common bonds.

“In today's call and throughout these engagements, the vice president made clear the United States, as a neighbour in the Western Hemisphere, values our partnerships with Caribbean nations and that we are committed to addressing the region's most pressing issues together,” said a spokesperson in the statement.

