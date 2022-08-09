Immigration Corner | Extending stay in the UK

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am visiting the United Kingdom (UK) and I may need to extend my stay due to ill health. Please advise how I would go about doing this.

GE

Dear GE,

Persons may be able to extend their stay if they have permission to be in the United Kingdom for less than six months. They can extend their stay up to a total of six months.

Persons can only apply to stay in the United Kingdom for longer than six months if they are:

• A patient receiving medical treatment;

• An academic and still meet the eligibility requirements;

• A graduate retaking the Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board (PLAB) test or doing a clinical attachment.

They must apply to extend their stay and pay the £1,000 fee, regardless of their nationality.

They will need to apply while they are still in the UK and before their current visa or permission expires.

FEES

It costs £1,000 to extend their stay as a standard visitor and an extra £800 if they use the super priority service. They will also need to have their biometric information (fingerprints and a photograph) taken. Please note that there is no fee for this.

PERSONS WHO HAVE PERMISSION TO BE IN THE UK FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS

Persons may be able to extend their stay as long as the total time they spend in the UK is no more than six months. They must meet the eligibility requirements and pay the £1,000 fee.

For example, if they have been in the UK for three months, they can apply to extend their stay for three more months. This applies if they needed a visa to visit the UK, and also if they did not need one.

PERSONS WHO NEED TO STAY LONGER FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

If already in the UK, persons can apply to stay for a further six months if they:

• Have paid for any treatment they have already had in the UK;

• Can and will pay the further costs of treatment;

• Continue to meet the medical treatment eligibility requirements.

There is no limit on how many times persons can extend their stay. It costs £1,000 each time you extend.

DOCUMENTS TO BE PROVIDED

Persons must get a medical practitioner or NHS consultant, who is registered in the United Kingdom, to provide details of their medical condition that needs further treatment.

If they are having treatment at an NHS hospital under a reciprocal healthcare arrangement, they will need to provide another authorisation form from their country’s government saying they will pay for their treatment.

Good luck.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com