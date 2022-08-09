Man shot at gaming lounge in Portmore

A man today came under a gun attack while at a gaming lounge located at the Portmore Town Centre in St Catherine.

The shooting caused shoppers to take cover.

The injured man was subsequently rushed to hospital.

The scene was cordoned off by the police.

