More than 900 murders so far this year

The country recorded 909 murders as at midnight Monday, August 8.

This represents a 3.3 per cent increase compared to the similar period last year..

The 2021 figures show that 880 murders were recorded for the period under review.

The latest statistics released today by the Jamaica Constabulary Force also show that since the start of the year shootings have declined by 7 per cent.

St. James with 126 homicides; Westmoreland, 85; St Andrew South, 78; Catherine South, 76; and Clarendon, 54, are the top five murderous of the 19 divisions in Jamaica.

There is also a decline in the number of persons injured and raped.

The other major crimes, such as robbery and break-ins are up.

- Andre Williams

