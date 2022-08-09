Road works disrupt water supply in sections of St Thomas

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that sections of St Thomas are without water as ongoing road works have resulted in a rupture of its eight-inch transmission pipeline in Pamphret.

The NWC says the broken pipeline is now impacting water supply to the communities of Pamphret, White Horses and its environs.

The utility company is further indicating that while the leaks have been isolated, there is some challenge in accessing the heavily saturated area.

Once this is possible, the contractors will undertake the replacement of the impacted mains in order to restore water supply, the NWA notes.

Additionally, it says steps are being taken to temporarily relocate the existing mains in a bid to minimise further risk of recurring breaks.

It says the restoration works are estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Areas affected are Pamphret, White Horses and all roads leading off, Botany Bay, Crighton Hall and Mt George

Given the extended timeline of the outage, the NWC says it has commenced the trucking of water to the affected roadways.

Customers may also make requests for trucked water delivery, as necessary, via 888-225-5692, the NWC webchat at nwcjamaica.com or email at customercare@nwc.com.jm.

