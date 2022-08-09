Stocks Round-up | Palace Amusement, Access Financial among winners

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 36/51.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,728.16 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 382,029.74 points.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 4.081.10 points or 1.10 per cent to close at 368,823.61 points while the Junior Market Index advanced by 10.06 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 4,134.16 points.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 4.96 points or 2.47 per cent to close at 195.50 points.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Overall market activity

106 stocks traded

36 advanced

51 declined

19 traded firm

Winners

Palace Amusement, up 10.22 per cent to close at $836.00

Ttech, up 9.94 per cent to close at $3.34

Access Financial, up 9.84 per cent to close at $22.00

General Accident, up 7.82 per cent to close at $5.93

1834 Investments, up 6.48 per cent to close at $1.15

Losers

KLE Group, down 14.29 per cent to close at $1.80

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund, down 12.93 per cent to close at $39.00

Everything Fresh, down 9.23 per cent to close at $1.18

TransJamaican Highway (USD), down 8.16 per cent to close at $0.01

First Rock Real Estate (USD), down 7.28 per cent to close at $0.06

Market volume

20.114 million units valued at over $88.351 million.

Volume leaders were Sagicor Select Funds – Financial followed by Wigton Windfarm and Dolla Financial.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com