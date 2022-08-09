Teen girl charged with murder of her brother

A 16-year-old Clarendon girl has been charged with the murder of her brother, 23-year-old Lenardo Cole.

The murder took place at their home on Hazard Drive, May Pen, in Clarendon, on August 5.

The May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch says about 9:30 a.m., the accused and her sister were having a dispute, when Cole intervened.

The dispute escalated and the teenage girl used a knife to stab Cole in his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused was interviewed in the presence of her attorney on Monday, after which she was charged.

