INDECOM probing police killing of mentally ill man

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the police fatal shooting of a man outside the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's office in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Dilbert, of a Peel Street address in Falmouth.

The Falmouth police say about 12:50 p.m., Dilbert who is said to be mentally challenged armed himself with a knife and went to the area outside the ministry's office along Rhodney Street.

He reportedly attacked several persons with the knife and the police were alerted.

On their arrival, Dilbert allegedly attacked the cops with the weapon and was fatally shot during the incident.

