Police probing death of senior citizen in St Thomas
Published:Wednesday | August 10, 2022 | 9:14 AM
The police in St Thomas are probing the death of a senior citizen whose body was found inside his Yallahs home on Tuesday.
He is 68-year-old Jubert Fisher.
The body was discovered with a wound to the head.
Investigators are probing if the wound was self-inflected or done by another party.
A post-mortem is scheduled for a later date.
Fisher's body was found around 8 a.m. by a man who went to his house in Louden Hill to carry out repairs.
- Ainsworth Morris
