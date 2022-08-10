Police probing death of senior citizen in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas are probing the death of a senior citizen whose body was found inside his Yallahs home on Tuesday.

He is 68-year-old Jubert Fisher.

The body was discovered with a wound to the head.

Investigators are probing if the wound was self-inflected or done by another party.

A post-mortem is scheduled for a later date.

Fisher's body was found around 8 a.m. by a man who went to his house in Louden Hill to carry out repairs.

- Ainsworth Morris

