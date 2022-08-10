Policeman shot in Westmoreland

A police constable was shot and injured in Mango Hall, Little London in Westmoreland on Wednesday.

He is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

It's understood he is assigned to the Zone of Special Operations in Norwood, St James.

Commanding officer for the Westmoreland Police Division, Senior Superintendent Wayne Josephs, says the constable was at home when men rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire at him.

