Popular soup vendor murdered in MoBay bus park

WESTERN BUREAU:

A popular soup vendor who operated in the bus park on Barnett Street, Montego Bay in St James has been killed by unknown assailants.

Allan Morgan, 55, was found at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday in the transportation centre, which has become a killing field for murderers.

He was shot in the head and pronounced dead on arrival at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The bus park is located a few metres from the Barnett Street Police Station and is also home to a police post.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The soup man's death brings to two, the number of persons murdered in the parish in the last 24 hours.

Another man was found on a road in Point district, Spring Mount, suffering from gunshot wounds about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police report identifies him as Tevin Hinds.

The news comes as St. James stakes claim as one of the top five most murderous police divisions in the country so far this year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.