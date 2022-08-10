Soldier killed in St Catherine crash, several hospitalised

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force this morning died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash along Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Six other persons who were also injured in the crash remained in hospital.

The crash reportedly happened around 6 o'clock.

It is reported that the soldier was driving a Toyota Corolla motor car from the direction of Spanish Town.

It is further reported that on reaching the vicinity of the community of Willowdene he collided with a taxi that was travelling in the opposite direction.

A total of seven persons from both vehicles were injured.

They were taken to hospital where the soldier succumbed.

The incident is being probed by the St Catherine North Traffic Department.

- Rasbert Turner

