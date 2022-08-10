Water woes in sections of St Elizabeth

Sections of St Elizabeth will have to wait for some more days before a return to regular water supply.

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a mechanical issue is affecting operations at its Old Pepper Well in the parish.

This has resulted in disruptions to the communities of Pepper, New Castle, Lucky Valley, Ruinett, Phanfiland, Grosmond, Goshen, Bongo Hill, Content and Wilton.

The NWC says it is assiduously working to restore normal operations by Sunday, August 14.

It is appealing for patience from affected customers.

