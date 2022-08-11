Accused in Clansman Gang trial killed by men on motorcycle

The police have confirmed the death of Andre 'Bolo' Smith, one of the accused persons in the ongoing Clansman/One Don Gang trial.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Kirk Ricketts, informed The Gleaner that Smith was shot dead on Wednesday night at the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Keesing Avenue.

“From all indications, it was men travelling on a motorcycle [who] rode up beside him whilst he was driving,” Ricketts disclosed.

No motive has been established for the killing.

