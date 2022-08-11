Body found wrapped in sheet
The police are now seeking to identify the body of a man that was discovered inside a car trunk in Hill Run, St Catherine today.
Reports are that about 1:00 pm, the police received information about a parked car with what appeared to be a body inside.
On arrival, a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar was observed on a dirt track with its front windows down.
Checks revealed the body of a slim built man of dark complexion wrapped in a blue sheet in the trunk of the car.
The police report that the deceased is approximately six feet, about 30 years old with dreadlocks, and clad in a black shirt and blue jeans.
Investigations are underway.
- Rasbert Turner
