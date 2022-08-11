Body of St Ann tour operator found inside car

The police in St Ann are probing the murder of a man whose body was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday night.

He is 37-year-old tour operator Phillip Taylor of Union Pen district in Ocho Rios.

The Ocho Rios Police report that about 9:10 p.m. residents heard explosions in the area and called them.

On arrival of the police, Taylor was found in the front seat of a Toyota Probox motor car with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.

Police, acting on information, conducted an operation at Taylor's house where they say a homemade firearm, two magazine holsters and other military paraphernalia were found inside a bedroom.

The weapon was subsequently seized pending further investigations.

