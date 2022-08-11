Child actress Jazmin Headley raps, donates to J’can youth

CHILD ACTRESS Jazmin Headley held a cultural rap session for kids at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library on Tuesday, in a show of support for Jamaican youth.

The nine-year-old singer said that she was inspired to hold the session because she wanted to combine her desire to give back and her passion for music.

“I like to get my message across by singing. So, I figured if I come to Jamaica for the poetry festival and for vacation to relax, I could also give stuff to people,” she said.

She told The Gleaner that she has been enthusiastic about music and singing since she was much younger, which helped to fuel her idea.

“I’ve been singing since I was three. I used to listen to Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Pentatonix … and during COVID, that’s when I got more into my singing and acting. My parents said, ‘You have a talent, so we’re going to get you a singing teacher so you can continue with your talent,’” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The rap session is part of Headley’s personal campaign to donate and give back to the birth country of her parents. She gave the participants in the session back-to-school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, and erasers. She also donated to the Bounty Foundation, a charity organisation founded by dancehall artiste Bounty Killer, through a fundraiser in Toronto, Canada.

“I donated some barrels of clothes, wheelchairs, walkers and canes,” she told The Gleaner.

Headley told The Gleaner last week that she considered Bounty Killer to be her hero as they shared the same dreams and goals. She said on Tuesday that it was part of her reason to visit the island, in addition to helping Jamaican children.

“So, I figured if I came here I could meet Bounty [Killer], and I could also help little kids my age,” she said.

Headley revealed that she will continue to donate more back-to-school supplies and is looking forward to potentially visiting Jamaica again.

editorial@gleanerjm.com