Gillian Hyde, deputy managing director, JN Bank, presents Dejario Dickson with a gift certificate to begin his investment journey, a certificate of participation, and JN-branded memorabilia at the JN Group’s corporate office on Oxford Road recently. Dickson participated in the JN Foundation BeWi$e summer camp, which was held under the theme ‘Building the junior investor’. More than 400 young persons attended the camp, which was held from July 20-22.