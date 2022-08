JP Farms General Manager Mario Figueroa (left) and Pringle Home for Children Director Jeanette Rose-Bryan (right) examine a hefty hand of JP green bananas during a handover to the St Mary-based children’s home by JP Farms in July. JP Farms has pledged its support to the home, donating over 300 pounds of its freshly picked JP pineapples, and ripe and green bananas. Jamaica Producers Group Corporate Affairs Manager Lisa Johnston shares in the moment.