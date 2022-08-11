Corporate Hands | Mayberry Foundation gifts high-performing Georgian

Vice-President of Mayberry Investments Limited Konrad Berry (left) shares a proud moment with St George’s College track team co-captain, De’Andre Bristol. On behalf of the Mayberry Foundation, Bristol received a token from Berry for his high-grade performance in this year’s CARIFTA Games. The Mayberry Foundation has chosen to support Bristol in both his athletic and academic endeavours. Bristol’s performance at the CARIFTA Games this year, where he set new personal records and did a commendable job of representing his team, was also recognised and honoured by the foundation.