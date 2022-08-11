Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation stages digital workshop for seniors

NCB Foundation facilitated a workshop, through a partnership with the National Council for Senior Citizens, for the golden-agers to help improve their digital and financial literacy. The event was held at the NCB Falmouth location in Trelawny. The workshop covered topics such as online banking, paying bills online, making transfers, using the ABMs and opening NCB’s Quick Save account. Additionally, the seniors were educated about the specialised services and benefits available to them as NCB customers, such as dedicated service hour, discounts and fee waivers. This is in keeping with the bank’s mandate to enhance Jamaica’s digital transformation. Five participants, now digital denizens, were presented with tablets by team members Shianna Lawrence (left), customer service representative, and Shakeyra Dixon (right), branch accounts associate, at the recent session.