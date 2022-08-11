Corporate Hands | Rotary clubs donate autoclave to PJH

The Rotary Clubs of Christiana (RCC) and Menomonie in Wisconsin, USA, donated a tabletop autoclave valued at $800,000 to the Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) on August 4 in Manchester. The equipment will be used to sterilise surgical equipment and laboratory instruments, which will boost the hospital’s efficiency. Michael Bent, regional director for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), which administrates the hospital, thanked the clubs for their support. Sharing the moment (from left) are Dr Demion Hanson, director of club services and projects, RCC; Leshana Campbell, president, RCC; Carlton Nichols, CEO of the PJH; and Michael Bent, SRHA’s regional director.