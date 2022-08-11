CXC results to be released September 5

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that candidates can access their preliminary results online on September 5.

It says results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be available on that date.

Regional ministries of education will receive the preliminary results on September 1 to review and provide feedback in preparation for a joint meeting of ministries on September 2.

In instances where requests for early release of results were made, preliminary results will also be made available to universities at the same time as the ministries of education, to facilitate the matriculation of candidates

The CXC had projected that the results would be released in late August or the first week of September after the exams were pushed back by three weeks.

The exams were initially set to start on May 2 but were delayed until May 23 after Jamaica's education ministry and others appealed to CXC to give students more time to prepare, given the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

