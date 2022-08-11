De-bushing of Dyke Road in Portmore begins

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has commenced de-bushing activities along the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine, in response to pleas from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

A criminal base was discovered during a joint military and police operation in the area last week Tuesday.

Head of the St Catherine South Police, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips appealed for the area to be de-bushed and properly lit after the team got involved in a shootout with men who used the vegetation as cover to elude the security forces.

The removal of overgrown vegetation is expected to improve public safety and enable the security forces to carry out more effective operations.

The cleanup operation is being coordinated by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and is expected to last one week.

Local government minister, Desmond McKenzie, who toured the corridor on Thursday morning, said he was "really disappointed" that it took “death, mayhem and the discovery of illegal weapons and a hideout for criminals” for attention to be brought to the matter.

“As you know, this area has been tense for many weeks now...We have responded to this and we will work to ensure that visibility is there, that persons who traverse this road will feel a little bit more safe and comfortable knowing that some work is being done to protect lives and to protect property,” McKenzie said.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine East Central, Alando Terrelonge, who was also in attendance, said the exercise being carried out was a “big win” for the people of Gregory Park and the constituency.

Information minister Robert Morgan who also toured the roadway said the activity represented the first major project of the national clean-up campaign.

“Our objective is cleaning up Jamaica for our 60th year...we will be going across the island to various hotspots, whether it is a security issue, whether it is just a overgrown issue or a mini dump issue and the NSWMA, the Office of the Prime Minister, the ministry of local government and rural development will be working to clean these areas,” he said.

