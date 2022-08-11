Education Ministry begins consultations on student dress and grooming policy

The Ministry of Education and Youth has begun a series of consultations on student dress and grooming.

The objective is to develop a policy for educational institutions that balances students' rights while complying with school rules.

The first consultation was held on Tuesday at Jamaica College in St Andrew and involved school leaders and deans of discipline.

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams said that the policy framework will “clarify the Ministry's stance [on student dress and grooming] and will seek to reduce discriminatory practices in schools while addressing the need for discipline and the development of societal values”.

She noted that every institution will be required to review and document its own guidelines in keeping with the policy.

“This, we believe, will help to mitigate some of the conflicts that arise because of lack of information or varying expectations,” she said.

Some school leaders had raised questions about acceptable disciplinary measures for students who disobey dress and grooming rules.

Williams noted that the policy is important as the nation continues to celebrate its dynamic culture and Independence.

“We are also aware that there are cultural dynamics and differences of opinion as to what may be considered appropriate and relevant to the child's education,” she pointed out.

As such, she said, the policy takes into consideration cultural identity, climatic conditions, socio-economic circumstances of parents and the aims of educational institutions.

The consultations will continue across the island and will also involve sessions with students and parents.

- JIS News

