Firearm and ammunition seized in St Catherine
One Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine fitted with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police during a vehicular check point on the South Borough main road in St Catherine today.
Reports from the Greater Portmore Police are that about 1:00 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motorcar to stop and he complied.
The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the weapon found.
Four persons – three men and a woman – were arrested in relation to the seizure.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
