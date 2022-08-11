Firearm and ammunition seized in St Catherine

One Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine fitted with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police during a vehicular check point on the South Borough main road in St Catherine today.

Reports from the Greater Portmore Police are that about 1:00 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy motorcar to stop and he complied.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the weapon found.

Four persons – three men and a woman – were arrested in relation to the seizure.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.