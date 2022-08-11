Illegal gun, ammo seized in St James

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition during an operation in Salt Spring, St James.

They say the tanfoglio .25 pistol with a magazine containing three .25 cartridges was discovered during the search of a premises in the area by members of the Joint Anti-gang Task Force.

The seizure was made about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Investigations continue.

