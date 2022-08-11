Illegal gun, ammo seized in St James
Published:Thursday | August 11, 2022 | 12:52 PM
The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition during an operation in Salt Spring, St James.
They say the tanfoglio .25 pistol with a magazine containing three .25 cartridges was discovered during the search of a premises in the area by members of the Joint Anti-gang Task Force.
The seizure was made about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
No arrest was made in connection with the find.
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.