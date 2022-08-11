Labour Ministry averts industrial action at JPS

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is reporting that industrial unrest by Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) workers has been averted.

The Ministry says it yesterday received reports that workers represented by the National Workers Union and the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union became restive following a breakdown in wage talks between the company and the unions.

The parties reached an agreement at midnight following several hours of conciliation talks at the labour ministry and normalcy has been returned to the utility company.

Labour minister Karl Samuda has commended the parties on their maturity in handling the discussions that facilitated the settlement of the protracted negotiations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.