Man killed, woman injured in Eltham Park

A man was shot and killed and a woman injured in Eltham Park Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as labourer, Reshawn Worrell, 24, of Petula Avenue.

The police say about 11:45 a.m., Worrell was at home with a woman when several explosions were heard.

The police arrived and found him dead and the woman suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

-Rasbert Turner

