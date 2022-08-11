NCB employee in multimillion-dollar fraud granted bail
The National Commercial Bank employee who was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud case was this morning offered bail in the sum of $1 million in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.
Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer, was charged with five counts of larceny as a servant, engaging in a transaction involving criminal property and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence.
As a condition of his bail, Johnson is expected to surrender his travel documents and report to the police twice a week.
A stop order was also imposed.
Johnson is to return to court on October 21, 2022.
It is alleged that, between January 2020 and July 2022, Johnson carried out a number of unauthorised transfers of monies from the bank's suspense account to two accounts associated with him, totalling $5.86 million.
