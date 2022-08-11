NCB employee in multimillion-dollar fraud granted bail

The National Commercial Bank employee who was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud case was this morning offered bail in the sum of $1 million in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.

Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer, was charged with five counts of larceny as a servant, engaging in a transaction involving criminal property and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence.

As a condition of his bail, Johnson is expected to surrender his travel documents and report to the police twice a week.

A stop order was also imposed.

Johnson is to return to court on October 21, 2022.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is alleged that, between January 2020 and July 2022, Johnson carried out a number of unauthorised transfers of monies from the bank's suspense account to two accounts associated with him, totalling $5.86 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.