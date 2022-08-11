Thu | Aug 11, 2022

NCB employee in multimillion-dollar fraud granted bail

As a condition of his bail, Johnson is expected to surrender his travel documents and report to the police twice a week.  

The National Commercial Bank employee who was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud case was this morning offered bail in the sum of $1 million in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court. 

Arsenio Johnson, 32, a retail support officer, was charged with five counts of larceny as a servant, engaging in a transaction involving criminal property and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence. 

A stop order was also imposed.  

Johnson is to return to court on October 21, 2022. 

It is alleged that, between January 2020 and July 2022, Johnson carried out a number of unauthorised transfers of monies from the bank's suspense account to two accounts associated with him, totalling $5.86 million. 

