No motive in murder of man found along Lakes Pen main road

Police investigators in St Catherine are yet to establish a motive for the murder of a man whose body was found along the Lakes Pen main road this morning.

The feet were bound and abrasions were on the hands.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Zamari McKay of Thompson Pen, Spanish Town in the parish.

Information led the police to the discovery.

The body was identified by family members.

Meanwhile, a separate police probe is being carried out into the death of a man in Waugh Hill, Sligoville, St Catherine.

His body was found at a house on Wednesday.

- Rasbert Turner

