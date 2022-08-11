Protests, search for Donna-Lee continue

Supporters of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson staged a protest outside the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Thursday morning in anticipation of the appearance of Constable Noel Maitland, who is charged with her murder.

However, he did not appear as the case file was not ready.

Maitland was charged with murder last week, although Donaldson's body has not been located.

Last week the family and friends of the social media personality declared they will not stop the protests until a conviction is secured.

Upon learning that the matter would not be called up today, the protestors told The Gleaner they would go to the Dyke Road in Portmore, St Catherine, where a clean-up exercise is underway, to see if Donaldson's body was dumped at that location.

Entertainer LA Lewis was among the supporters outside the court Thursday morning and said he would also join the search in St Catherine.

Donaldson, who was Maitland's girlfriend, was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The matter is set for tomorrow in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

- Andre Williams

