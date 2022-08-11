Rock Solid going into all things plastic

New kid on the block, Rock Solid Plastics, has been making solid inroads into the market since beginning commercial sales of its extensive range of water tanks – 200-, 400-, 650-, 800-, 1,000-, 1,250- and 2,500-gallon tanks in April.

“We took time out to do proper installations. We invested in modern technology and went through a proper and rigorous testing period before we were comfortable to bring our products to market,” Business Development Manager Ashley Neisbeth told The Gleaner during a stop at their booth at the recent Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show.

The timing of the company’s entry into the market worked to its advantage, since drought conditions resulted in increased demand for water storage tanks and it didn’t hurt that the warranty of eight years is the longest offered on the market. However, Rock Solid Plastics is looking to expand its business beyond tanks, with other industrial products such as manhole covers and septic tanks.

“We’ll also be looking into plastic furniture and doing PVC (pipe) fittings in the future. We did a lot of market research that would determine what the local and regional markets needs related to plastic products are, so that we can fill the gaps and give solution to those same needs,” Neisbeth explained.

The company is looking beyond Jamaica to sell its products, having recognised that other countries in the region have trouble expanding their businesses, as a result of inefficient and inadequate water provision and irrigation systems. However, it first wants to lock up the local market before venturing beyond Jamaica’s shores.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Now the Jamaican market for water tanks, even though there is a dominant player in the local water tank market, they haven’t been able to fully supply customers’ needs. What we are aiming to do is to be able to supply people on a more consistent basis and to meet the supply as needed, from the smallest to the largest tanks. We offer a longer warranty than any other manufacturer in the market, as a result of us being able to make a more durable product because we have a better manufacturing process that gives us a more consistent product as well,” according to Neisbeth.

The business development manager pointed out that the company’s manufacturing plant and head office at 9C Ashenheim Road, St Andrew, is Jamaican-owned and operated and it is taking its time to build out its operation.

“We want to be into all plastic products, not just water tanks, but we understand the need of the market at the moment and we are trying to fill those. We want to be very consistent with our supply and to provide all the sizes that the customer needs, whether it’s for household, commercial or for agriculture.”

Despite being relatively new, the technology employed in its manufacturing process gives Rock Solid an edge and makes expansion into the wider Caribbean a realistic option, with social media platforms providing the avenues for taking their message of consistent quality in manufacturing and service delivery across the region.

“We are on Instagram at rocksolidplasticsja, as well as Facebook and you may visit our office or call us at 876-679-4199.”