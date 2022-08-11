St Catherine’s most wanted for court tomorrow

Rudolph Shaw otherwise called 'Boxer' or 'Boxa', who was deported from the Cayman Islands last month, is to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court tomorrow in relation to a murder charge.

The police are continuing investigations into other murders in which Shaw is implicated.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie is representing Shaw.

Shaw, who was considered to be St Catherine's most wanted criminal, was apprehended on July 8 during a targeted operation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service following collaboration with Jamaican law enforcement.

The local police had reported that Shaw managed to elude capture before leaving the island by boat.

After pursuing several lines of investigation and public awareness, the police received information that Shaw was in the Cayman Islands.

The police said Shaw was wanted in connection with multiple murders and several shootings in St Catherine and was described as the most wanted man in the parish.

- Rasbert Turner

