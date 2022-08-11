Temporary night-time water lock-off for St Andrew due to reduced inflows

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that water supply distribution from the Hope Filter Plant in St Andrew is being impacted as a result of declining inflows from its surface water sources.

This has affected supplies across several communities served by this system.

In an effort to improve levels at the storage tanks, the NWC said it will commence temporary nightly shutdown of the facility from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, starting tonight until further notice.

Shutdown Time: 9:00 pm to 5:00 am nightly

Supply Time: 5:00 am to 9:00 pm

Areas to be impacted:

August Town

Hope Road

Mona Heights

Liguanea

Mona Road

Ravinia

Hope Flats

Papine

Gordon Town

Sections of Beverly Hills

Hope Pastures

Arthur Wint Drive

Up Park Camp

Sections of Barbican Road

The NWC said customers are to note that they are likely to experience low pressures during the supply period. Where necessary, trucking arrangements will be implemented for customers that are not supplied during the stated service time.

“The NWC regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and craves the understanding of its valued customers during this time,” the agency said.

