Third cop in murder of St Andrew tiler denied bail

Police constable Kemar Dennis, one of the three cops charged for the murder of a St Andrew tiler, was today denied bail when he made his first court appearance.

Dennis was ordered to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 6.

His attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch gave notice of appeal.

The 23-year-old policeman was arrested last week following his return to the island.

He had left Jamaica shortly after the July 16 murder of tiler Phillip Wallace in Red Hills, St Andrew.

Two other cops have also been arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Constable Purcell Carter and Corporal Miguel Ebanks were denied bail last week and are to return to court on September 6.

In court today, Dennis' lawyers rejected claims that the policeman fled the island after the incident.

It was argued that the policeman had long ago made travel arrangements to leave Jamaica.

Additionally, his attorneys also asserted that he could not have committed the offence since the date and time of the incident had him at the airport.

It is being alleged that the policemen requested $100,000 from Wallace to drop a case against him.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe was launched into the cops.

- Barbara Gayle

