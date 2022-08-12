Attorneys to seek bail for policeman in Donna-Lee Donaldson case

Lawyers representing Noel Maitland, the cop boyfriend of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, are to seek his release on bail on August 22.

Maitland, who is charged with murder, appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

The court was told that the case file is incomplete.

The matter was then put off and the court made an order for Maitland to submit his fingerprints.

The police constable has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.