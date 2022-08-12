Correctional officer Shannon Briscoe missing

Thirty-eight-year-old correctional officer Shannon 'David' Briscoe is missing.

The police say Briscoe, who is from Seaview Gardens in St Andrew, has been missing since August 11.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Briscoe was last seen about 5:00 p.m., en route to Half Way Tree and Seaview Gardens.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Briscoe is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

