Court appearance postponed for murder accused captured in Cayman Islands

An incomplete case file has resulted in the postponement of today's court appearance by murder accused, Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw, who was captured in the Cayman Islands, last month.

Although he was brought to the holding area of the St Catherine Parish Court, he did not appear before the judge.

Presiding judge Nicole Kellier told the court that the file was incomplete and Shaw would have to return on August 19.

Shaw has been in custody since July 8 when he was held by the Cayman Royal Police Service.

The police say Shaw was previously pursued in Jamaica by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force and other police units but managed to elude capture before leaving the island by boat.

They say Shaw was wanted in connection with multiple murders and several shootings in St Catherine and is considered to be one of the most wanted men in the two police divisions in the parish.

He has been charged with one count of murder so far.

