Fisherman charged with abduction and sexual assault of a child

Detectives in Westmoreland have charged a fisherman with the abduction and sexual assault of a child.

Forty-two-year-old Patrick Bromfield, of Top Road in Little London, Westmoreland, was charged with forcible abduction, attempted rape and grievous sexual assault, on Wednesday.

A release for the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the charges stem from an incident in Broughton, Little London, in July.

Bromfield was reportedly asked to take the child to a shop on his motorcycle.

He left with the child and took her into a lane where he allegedly fondled and attempted to rape her, the CCU says.

The child managed to escape and a report was made to the police.

Bromfield surrendered to the police, in the presence of his attorney, and was subsequently charged.

